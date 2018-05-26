Senior Alert canceled after 87-year-old man found

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Virginia State Police canceled a senior alert after an 87-year-old man suffering from a cognitive impairment has been found.

Billy Frank Puckett was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday on Riverside Drive in Tazewell. He was believed to be traveling in a white 1996 Ford F-150 pick up with Virginia license plate VWE-9444.

Police said his disappearance posed a credible threat to his health and safety.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12