Volunteers place American flags on veterans' graves

Girl Scouts Troop 5266 lays flags at City Point National Cemetery. (Source: Lesli Nedrick-Clark) Girl Scouts Troop 5266 lays flags at City Point National Cemetery. (Source: Lesli Nedrick-Clark)
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA (WWBT) -

Volunteers helped place American flags on 6,000 graves at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell on Saturday.

Viewer Lesli Nedrick-Clark snapped some photos of Girl Scouts Troop 5266 taking part in the event.

On Monday, the cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day tribute at 11 a.m. City Point National Cemetery is located at 10th Avenue and Davis Street.

