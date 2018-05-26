Volunteers place American flags on veterans' graves

Volunteers helped place American flags on 6,000 graves at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell on Saturday.

Viewer Lesli Nedrick-Clark snapped some photos of Girl Scouts Troop 5266 taking part in the event.

On Monday, the cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day tribute at 11 a.m. City Point National Cemetery is located at 10th Avenue and Davis Street.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12