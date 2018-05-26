Molinari tied with McIlroy after 3 rounds at Wentworth - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Molinari tied with McIlroy after 3 rounds at Wentworth

(Adam Davy/PA via AP). England's Eddie Pepperell during day two of the 2018 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Surrey, England Friday May 25, 2018. (Adam Davy/PA via AP). England's Eddie Pepperell during day two of the 2018 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Surrey, England Friday May 25, 2018.

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) - Francesco Molinari mastered the toughest conditions of the week at Wentworth to shoot a 6-under 66 and share the lead with Rory McIlroy after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday.

Scoring was more difficult because of gusty winds and fast, firm greens at the West Course but Molinari managed a bogey-free round featuring six birdies starting from the eighth hole.

It was the lowest score of the day as the Italian took five shots off McIlroy, who started the round with a three-stroke lead and needed birdies at the par fives at Nos. 17 and 18 for a 1-under 71 to keep at least a share of first place on 13-under 203.

It could be a two-way fight for the title at the European Tour's flagship event, with their nearest challengers - defending champion Alex Noren (70), Sam Horsfield (72), Branden Grace (69) and Ross Fisher (68) - four shots back on 9 under.

Lee Westwood is in a four-man tie for seventh place, one stroke further back, after a 69.

After playing what he described as one of his best rounds of 2018 in shooting 65 on Friday, McIlroy struggled for accuracy off the tee in the crosswinds. At No. 6, he pushed an iron off tee into the trees and drilled his attempted hack out through some bushes and off the knuckles of a nearby spectator.

He wound up with a double-bogey 6 that saw him drop out of first place.

About that time, Molinari was embarking on his burst of six birdies in 10 holes and never trailed McIlroy after that. However, the four-time major winner managed to birdie the closing par fives for the first time this week to rescue his round. McIlroy was lucky at No. 18, with his drive hitting spectators on the left of fairway and bouncing back into the light rough.

Molinari has top-10 finishes in five of the last six years at Wentworth, and was runner-up to Noren last year. McIlroy won here in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:23 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:34:37 GMT
    (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women

    Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-05-26 16:33:44 GMT
    Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women and that people shouldn't equate bad attempts at humor with assault.More >>
    Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women and that people shouldn't equate bad attempts at humor with assault.More >>

  • Veteran publicist to the stars Paul Bloch dead at age 78

    Veteran publicist to the stars Paul Bloch dead at age 78

    Friday, May 25 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:12:57 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 16:24:14 GMT
    Veteran Hollywood publicist Paul Block has died after a long illness at age 78.More >>
    Veteran Hollywood publicist Paul Block has died after a long illness at age 78.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly