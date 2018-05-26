Red Sox 2B Pedroia returns to lineup after knee surgery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Red Sox 2B Pedroia returns to lineup after knee surgery

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia's comeback from offseason knee surgery is complete.

The 2008 AL MVP and four-time All Star is in Boston's starting lineup for Saturday's interleague game against the Atlanta Braves.

The 34-year-old Pedroia admitted to some nervousness in the clubhouse before batting practice.

"Yeah, it's been a long time, a lot of work put into to get to this point," he said. "So, yeah, I'll be a little nervous."

Pedroia had cartilage-restoration surgery on his left knee seven months ago and was not in Boston's opening day lineup for the first time since 2007.

Manager Alex Cora had Pedroia batting sixth, saying: "I don't want to break up the top two. I'm very comfortable with them the way they're getting on base.

"I think that's a good spot for him to have traffic in front of him."

Pedroia didn't care where he was in the lineup. He's just glad to be back on the field.

"I'm very, very excited. It's been a long time, so it's going to be fun getting out there and playing," he said.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

