Sunday marks the 1 year anniversary of Special Agent Walter's death

Sunday marks the one year anniversary of when Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter died.

Police say Walter, 45, died around 5 a.m. on May 27, 2017, after being shot during a city-state partnership on May 26, 2017.

A Richmond police officer and Walter observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The officer and Walter pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to start a conversation as part of a consensual encounter.

As the Richmond police officer was talking with the driver, Walter approached the passenger side where Travis A. Ball, 27, was seated. Police say that within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball -- who is from Richmond -- was running from the car on foot.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

Ball remained on the run throughout the night and was arrested at a residence at Northumberland shortly after 6 a.m. on May 27, 2017.

Walter had been with Virginia State Police for 18 years, according to Col. Steven Flaherty, superintendent for Virginia State Police. After starting his career in Northern Virginia, he transferred to the Powhatan office in 2005.

He was promoted to the rank of Special Agent in 2010 and had been assigned ever since to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office Drug Enforcement Section.

Born in Philadelphia, Walter was also a U.S. Marine from 1989 to 1994. He previously worked at VCU Medical Center and for Capitol Police.

Flaherty said Walter is survived by his wife, Jaime, and three children -- a 14-year-old son, a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

He was also a youth wrestling coach.

