Froome effectively seals Giro title in penultimate stage

Britain's Chris Froome, the new overall leader of the race, signs autographs at the start of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Britain's Chris Froome, in the pink jersey of the overall leader, makes his way to the start of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin pedals during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018.
The pack pedals during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018.

CERVINIA, Italy (AP) - Chris Froome effectively sealed victory in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday by holding his only remaining challenger in check up the final climb of the three-week race.

The four-time Tour de France champion takes a 40-second lead over Tom Dumoulin into Sunday's mostly ceremonial finish in Rome and is poised to win his third consecutive Grand Tour, matching the achievements of cycling greats Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault.

Dumoulin attacked Froome multiple times on the finishing climb of the 214-kilometer (133-mile) leg from Susa to Cervinia but in five attempts wasn't able to gain any ground. After Dumoulin's fifth attack, Froome responded with an acceleration of his own and dropped Dumoulin briefly.

Spanish rider Mikel Nieve of the Mitchelton-Scott team won the stage with a long, solo breakaway to celebrate his 34th birthday.

The concluding stage is a flat 115-kilometer (71-mile) leg of 10 laps around a circuit through the center of Rome.

