Man, woman injured in Richmond double-shooting

Richmond police are searching for the person who shot two people in the city's northside.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 3300 block of Cliff Avenue. Officers say they received a call for a shooting and arrived to find a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The victims are expected to survive, according to police.

However, police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

