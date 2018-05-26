Tractor-trailer overturns on ramp from I-295 to I-64 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tractor-trailer overturns on ramp from I-295 to I-64

The ramp from I-295 south to I-64 east is closed in eastern Henrico due to an overturned tractor-trailer. (Source: RNN) The ramp from I-295 south to I-64 east is closed in eastern Henrico due to an overturned tractor-trailer. (Source: RNN)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 east in eastern Henrico is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The accident happened near Williamsburg Road early Saturday morning.

Drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly