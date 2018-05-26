Tractor-trailer driver charged in crash that causes diesel, cargo spill

The ramp from I-295 south to I-64 east is closed in eastern Henrico due to an overturned tractor-trailer. (Source: RNN)

A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges after police say he lost control on the ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 east in eastern Henrico County.

Virginia State Police say Richard Carlton Griffin Jr., 39, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2013 Kenworth tractor when he took the exit from I-295 south to I-64 east. While he was going up the ramp, his load shifted, forcing him to lose control. According to police, he then ran off the road and struck the guardrail. As a result, the tractor-trailer overturned, leaving a diesel leak and cargo spill.

Crews were able to contain about 75 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled onto the road. Crews are still working to determine if the cargo presents a hazard.

Griffin was not injured in the incident.

The accident happened around 7:38 a.m. on Saturday near Williamsburg Road.

Henrico Fire and EMS, as well as the Virginia Department of Transportation, are helping with the cleanup process. There is no word on when the ramp will reopen but crews are on the scene redirecting traffic.

Police are considering speed as a factor in this crash. Griffing was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12