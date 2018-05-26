Cavs' Kevin Love to miss Game 7 vs. Celtics with concussion - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cavs' Kevin Love to miss Game 7 vs. Celtics with concussion

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love sits on the court while holding his head during the first half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love sits on the court while holding his head during the first half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/Phil Long). Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long). Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/Phil Long). Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long). Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics with a concussion.

The team said Saturday that Love, who bashed heads with Boston rookie Jayson Tatum in the first half of Cleveland's Game 6 win on Friday night, experienced concussion-like symptoms before the team's flight and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Just minutes before the team announced Love's status, coach Tyronn Lue said he was still being evaluated.

Love was kept out of the second half of Cleveland's 109-99 victory as a precaution after he and Tatum accidentally knocked heads. Love has suffered at least two other known concussions in his career.

The Cavaliers were able to overcome the loss of Love, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as LeBron James scored 46 and Cleveland got solid contributions from George Hill, Jeff Green and others.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:23 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:04:04 GMT
    (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Veteran publicist to the stars Paul Bloch dead at age 78

    Veteran publicist to the stars Paul Bloch dead at age 78

    Friday, May 25 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:12:57 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:54:30 GMT
    Veteran Hollywood publicist Paul Block has died after a long illness at age 78.More >>
    Veteran Hollywood publicist Paul Block has died after a long illness at age 78.More >>

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-26 17:54:27 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly