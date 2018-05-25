Youth football coach worries NFL anthem rule will affect young players

The NFL will now fine players who take a knee during our nation's anthem. One youth football coach is especially concerned on the implications this ruling could have on the next generation of athletes.More >>
The ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 east in eastern Henrico is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
Sunday marks the one year anniversary of when Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter died.
Dallas Gardner is only 13, but his passion for BMX racing has already set him on a course to compete on the international stage.
Richmond police are searching for the person who shot two people in the city's northside.
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.
Najib Anek says that when he bit into his sandwich, the fingernail was lodged inside the sandwich about half way through.
Neighbors said Georgia Arenz was often sick and could not handle caring for her son with a husband who never helped.
