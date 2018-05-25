Senior Alert issued for missing couple believed to be in danger

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for two missing people out of Henry County believed to be in danger.

Ernastine Vollbreacht and her husband, Rudolph Vollbreacht, were last seen around 6:45 a.m. on Monday at 350 Kings Way Road in Martinsville.

Ernastine Vollbreacht, 84, is 5-feet tall, weighs 124 pounds, has green eyes, and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue floral button-up shirt.

Rudolph Vollbreacht, 87, is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has blue eyes and white hair.

Both suffer from cognitive disorders and are believed to be in danger. According to Virginia State Police, both are traveling in a red 2007 Dodge Caravan with Virginia tag VBD-4197.

Anyone with any information on Ernastine and Rudolph Vollbreacht's whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-656-4215.

