Senior Alert issued for missing couple believed to be in danger

Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for two missing people out of Henry County believed to be in danger.More >>
Dallas Gardner is only 13, but his passion for BMX racing has already set him on a course to compete on the international stage.More >>
Sixteen people spoke to CNN about Freeman. Eight claimed Freeman harassed or was inappropriate with them.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
At least three people have been taken to hospitals, and two of those were reportedly shot.More >>
Russian hackers may have taken control of 500,000 routers around the globe.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.More >>
Travelers at the Tampa International Airport were in for quite a surprise, when a service dog delivered puppies on Friday.More >>
A person was stung by a lionfish while swimming offshore near Murrells Inlet Friday morning, confirmed an official with the U.S. Coast Guard. Lt. J.B. Zorn with the Coast Guards believes the sting victim was diving offshore when the sting occurred.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
