Senior Alert canceled after missing couple found safe

Virginia State Police canceled a senior alert after a missing elderly couple was found safe on Saturday.

Ernastine Vollbreacht and her husband, Rudolph Vollbreacht, were last seen around 6:45 a.m. on Monday at 350 Kings Way Road in Martinsville. According to police, the two were traveling in a red 2007 Dodge Caravan with Virginia tag VBD-4197.

Police said both suffered from cognitive disorders and were believed to be in danger.

