Senior Alert canceled after missing couple found safe

Volunteers helped place American flags on 6,000 graves at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell on Saturday.More >>
Virginia State Police canceled a senior alert after a missing elderly couple was found safe on Saturday.More >>
The ramp from Interstate 295 south to Interstate 64 east in eastern Henrico is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
The NFL will now fine players who take a knee during our nation's anthem. One youth football coach is especially concerned on the implications this ruling could have on the next generation of athletes.More >>
Sunday marks the one year anniversary of when Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter died.More >>
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
A man died from severe injuries he got while breaking into a house on Princess Street early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.More >>
Najib Anek says that when he bit into his sandwich, the fingernail was lodged inside the sandwich about half way through.More >>
Alberto is forecast to become a fully tropical storm Saturday and then will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.More >>
