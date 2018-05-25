Family of 'community grandmother' wants answers in the 61-year-old's death

Geraldine Tillery was shot by an "unknown individual dressed in black" as she answered her front door. (Source: Charles Willis)

There was a huge outpour of support Monday evening for the family of a Richmond woman gunned down outside of her own home.

The crowd gathered on Concord Avenue in South Richmond. Someone shot and killed 61-year-old Geraldine Tillery earlier this month as she was opening her front door. She died in the hospital on May 21.

There have been no arrests and no named suspects, yet there is plenty of heartfelt emotion from a community devastated by the loss.

A quaint, white home on Concord Avenue has been called the house of happiness.

"All these kids out here are the kids she took care of, raised, did things for,” Jeanetta Tillery said about her mother.

The happiness was interrupted on May 5 when someone opened fire, striking Geraldine Tillery, known as the "community grandmother."

"Anybody [who] knows her knows she’s a good person, period. She will give you the shirt off her back," Jeanetta Tillery added.

She and her three teenage sons were joined by a host of friends and neighbors who stood in the rain to honor the 61-year-old at a prayer vigil Monday.

"It might be raining. It ain't nothing but teardrops from the angels because our sister has gone up to heaven,” said Charles Willis with United Communities Against Crime.

Relatives believe the 61-year-old wasn't the intended target.

"Nobody would harm her. Everybody loved her,” Tyrece Fleming said about her aunt.

Jeanetta was there when a man wearing all black knocked on the front door.

"All I can remember is her looking back at me with a look that I ain't never seen before,” she said.

That's when the man opened fire.

"She backed up and she fell in the chair,” Tillery adds.

The shooter took off in a silver SUV believed to be with two other men. As a community honored Tillery by a candlelight vigil, they're praying for one thing - peace.

"Put the guns down. Just stop the violence. She didn't deserve that. She just didn't deserve to be shot like that,” Fleming said.

"If you heard anything, you don’t have to talk to me. Call the police. I need help,” Tillery said.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell is working to place a street sign in Tillery's honor outside of her home. This comes as the search for a killer continues.

