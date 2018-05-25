Community to hold vigil for woman shot while answering front door

Geraldine Tillery was shot by an "unknown individual dressed in black" as she answered her front door. (Source: Charles Willis)

The community will come together to honor a woman who was shot in the 2300 block of Concord Avenue on May 5.

The vigil for Geraldine R. Tillery, 61 will be held on Monday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at 2308 Concord Avenue. Those who would like to attend are asked to bring black and white balloons.

Police say Tillery, 61, was shot by an "unknown individual dressed in black" as she answered her front door. She died a few weeks later on May 21.

"Police were told when Tillery answered her door earlier that night, an unknown individual dressed in black shot her," police said in a news release. "The suspect fled the scene driving westbound on Concord Avenue toward Jefferson Davis Highway."

There's currently no information on any suspects.

