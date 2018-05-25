Kyle Hendricks goes 7 strong innings, Cubs beat Giants 6-2

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen, left, greets Gorkys Hernandez at home plate after Hernandez's home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 25,...

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks limited San Francisco to one run and two hits over seven innings, Ben Zobrist lined a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh and the Chicago Cubs beat the Giants 6-2 on Friday.

Hendricks (4-3) struck out seven and walked two to help the Cubs open the series on a winning note after a two-game sweep by Cleveland at Wrigley Field.

Gorkys Hernandez had two of San Francisco's four hits - a leadoff homer in the fourth and single in the sixth. Evan Longoria added an RBI single against Pedro Strop in the ninth, but the Giants fell to 0-3 on an eight-game trip. They have been outscored 21-5.

The Cubs scored four in the seventh while chasing Derek Holland to grab a 5-1 lead. Zobrist's double to left against Will Smith made it 3-1, and Kris Bryant added a two-run single off Cory Gearrin. Addison Russell made it 6-1 with an RBI single in the eighth, and the Cubs hung on for the victory.

Pedro Strop retired the first two batters in the ninth before Brandon Belt singled, went to second on indifference and scored on Longoria's single.

Brian Duensing walked Brandon Crawford to put runners on first and second, but Brandon Morrow struck out Mac Williamson for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Holland (2-6) gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits. He left with none out in the seventh after hitting Javier Baez and walking Ian Happ.

Addison Russell moved the runners up with a sacrifice against Smith before Tommy La Stella - batting for Hendricks - walked. That loaded the bases for Zobrist, who lined a double to left.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (fractured pinky on his throwing hand) is scheduled to throw approximately 45 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento Saturday. ... 2B Joe Panik (sprained left thumb) continues to make progress and could begin a rehab assignment before the team concludes its current road trip that runs through Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (5-3, 4.92 ERA) tries to win his third straight start, though he's only gone five innings in each of his past two.

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana (5-3, 4.47) looks to build on a dominant start after throwing one-hit ball over seven innings in a 10-0 win at Cincinnati on Saturday.

___

