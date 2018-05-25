Edgar Allen Poe Bobblehead giveaway at The Diamond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Edgar Allen Poe Bobblehead giveaway at The Diamond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Poe's Pub will be honoring famous writer Edgar Allan Poe with his very own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond.

On Wednesday, the first 1,000 people ages 15 and up who line up at The Diamond will receive Poe's Bobblehead.  

Wednesday is also Richmond Public Schools Night, Mustache Night, and Wine Up Wednesday. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Wine specials will include $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

MORE: Click here to purchase tickets.

Tickets for Wednesday's game against the Bowie Baysox start at $8.

Poe was born in Boston but grew up in Richmond and was known for his works, such as The Raven.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Richmond NewsMore>>

  • Edgar Allen Poe Bobblehead giveaway at The Diamond

    Edgar Allen Poe Bobblehead giveaway at The Diamond

    Friday, May 25 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-05-25 19:21:22 GMT
    Edgar Allan Poe will be honored with his own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond. (Source: Flying Squirrels)Edgar Allan Poe will be honored with his own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond. (Source: Flying Squirrels)
    Edgar Allan Poe will be honored with his own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond. (Source: Flying Squirrels)Edgar Allan Poe will be honored with his own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond. (Source: Flying Squirrels)

    Poe's Pub will be honoring famous writer Edgar Allan Poe with his very own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond.

    More >>

    Poe's Pub will be honoring famous writer Edgar Allan Poe with his very own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:01:25 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • Pet adoption fees waived for US military members, veterans for Memorial Day weekend

    Pet adoption fees waived for US military members, veterans for Memorial Day weekend

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-05-25 17:37:00 GMT
    Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving its adoption fees for military members and veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: RACC)Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving its adoption fees for military members and veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: RACC)
    Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving its adoption fees for military members and veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: RACC)Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving its adoption fees for military members and veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: RACC)

    Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving its adoption fees for military members and veterans for Memorial Day weekend. The organization is also dropping its adoption fees to $20 for everyone else.

    More >>

    Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving its adoption fees for military members and veterans for Memorial Day weekend. The organization is also dropping its adoption fees to $20 for everyone else.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly