Edgar Allan Poe Bobblehead giveaway at The Diamond

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Edgar Allan Poe will be honored with his own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond. (Source: Flying Squirrels)

Poe's Pub will be honoring famous writer Edgar Allan Poe with his very own Bobblestache doll at The Diamond.

On Wednesday, the first 1,000 people ages 15 and up who line up at The Diamond will receive Poe's Bobblehead.

Wednesday is also Richmond Public Schools Night, Mustache Night, and Wine Up Wednesday. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Wine specials will include $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

MORE: Click here to purchase tickets.

Tickets for Wednesday's game against the Bowie Baysox start at $8.

Poe was born in Boston but grew up in Richmond and was known for his works, such as The Raven.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12