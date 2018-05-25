NBC12 Viewpoint: Summer is here!

By: Kym Grinnage - email

Well, as you can see, like many of you, shortly I will be ready to start a long Memorial Day weekend! Many of us will be hitting the road to begin the unofficial start of summer, but one of the reasons that I Iove living in Richmond is that you can be a tourist in your own backyard.

The RVA is one of the premiere tourist destinations in the country and we can take advantage of the many things that are going on right here in the RVA. Remember, Forbes Magazine rated Richmond one of the "Top 10 Coolest Cities to visit in 2018."

So if you want to get off to a great start to the weekend and your summer there are two great sites that you want to visit:

The first is VisitRichmond.com. Richmond Regional Tourism manages this site and it is full of things to do, places to see and history about the region. It’s a great destination for guests and your staycation.

The other site is 12AboutTown.com. Certainly a favorite of mine, but if you are looking for things to do in the RVA and the greater south this is the pace for you. It has lots of great info on southern living and southern travel.

And if you want to add some extra flavor to your weekend and summer follow Kelli Lemon on Instagram or Twitter.

But most importantly, Memorial Day weekend is about remembering the members of our combined armed forces and their families who have paid the ultimate price so that we can be here to honor them.

Memorial Day is about saying thank you, and we honor you for putting freedom first.