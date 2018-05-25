3 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in Portland, OR

(RNN) – A car jumped a curb in Portland, OR injuring three people who were taken to the hospital, according to the Portland Oregonian. The driver fled the scene.

At about 10:30 a.m. local time, an SUV hit people near a restaurant that has outdoor seating near Portland State. It’s not clear if the incident was intentional or an accident.

Witnesses said they heard a loud noise then screaming, and that there were articles of clothing on the sidewalk.

Another witness told KGW on live streaming that she saw a Blue SUV going way to fast, and then jump the sidewalk, speed down the sidewalk between the benches and the buildings.

Christopher Bond told The Oregonian that after the Blue SUV hit three people, he heard the driver gun the motor as it came towards him. He was not injured.

Christopher Bond told The Oregonian that after the Blue SUV hit three people, he heard the driver gun the motor as it came towards him. He was not injured.

