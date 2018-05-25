Hanover County Sheriff's Office looks for veterans to join its team

Steve Tomlinson spent the past eight years working as one of the nearly 70 Hanover deputies who are also veterans. (Source: Steve Tomlinson)

There are thousands of men and women across the country who have protected us from overseas, return home and struggle to find work.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is always looking for veterans to join their team. In fact, one of their deputies says those who've served the country have just what it takes to join the force.

We know America as the home of the free because of the brave. Sometimes, they return with little more than just experience and struggle to get jobs.

That's not lost on Hanover law enforcement, especially Steve Tomlinson, a Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran who rejoined the military after Sept. 11. He's spent the past eight years working as one of nearly 70 Hanover deputies who are also veterans.

He knows finding work after serving is an adjustment.

"I've had to do it a couple times," said Tomlinson.

The Chesterfield native says he never wanted to see the tragedies overseas happen here.

“In the military, you can't really do that on the home front. That's what the police is for, so I applied for this job,” said Tomlinson.

Tomlinson works the midnight shift as a field training officer and member of the Honor Guard.

“Our Honor Guard, every one of us are veterans. So again, there is a place for you,” Tomlinson said.

He’s also part of the SWAT team.

“It builds up your career. There's a lot of opportunities to move up,” Tomlinson said about becoming a Hanover deputy.

But Tomlinson warns that this, like serving, isn't easy.

“We see really good people on their worst days and being in the military we understand hardship.”

So it's clear, veterans without work can find their place at the Hanover County Sheriff's Office too.

“Everything we did overseas transfers here… you don't quit, keep pushing and keep trying again,” said Tomlinson.

Sgt. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they accept applicants year round.

