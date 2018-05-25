Hanover County Sheriff's Office looks for veterans to join its team

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is always looking for veterans to join their team. In fact, one of their deputies says those who've served the country have just what it takes to join the force.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office is always looking for veterans to join their team. In fact, one of their deputies says those who've served the country have just what it takes to join the force.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The storm could make landfall along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.More >>
The storm could make landfall along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
At least three people have been taken to hospitals, and two of those were reportedly shot.More >>
At least three people have been taken to hospitals, and two of those were reportedly shot.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
A South Carolina mother is reaching people all over the world with a social media post she wrote about the mother of the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.More >>
A South Carolina mother is reaching people all over the world with a social media post she wrote about the mother of the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Richard “Tre” Jenkins, who suffered from migraines and was homeless off and on when he was a child, is going to Harvard.More >>
Richard “Tre” Jenkins, who suffered from migraines and was homeless off and on when he was a child, is going to Harvard.More >>
The 2018 hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1.More >>
The 2018 hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1.More >>