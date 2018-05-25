Pet adoption fees waived for US military members, veterans for Memorial Day weekend

Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving its adoption fees for military members and veterans for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: RACC)

Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving its adoption fees for military members and veterans for Memorial Day weekend.

The organization is also dropping its adoption fees to $20 for everyone else.

RACC says Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to adopt a pet because "the holiday gives you an extra day to stay home and help your new pet get adjusted and bond with you."

The facility will be open on Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue.

If you stop by, you'll get to meet Jag, Ivy, At Your Service, and Rudy, who are all looking for a forever home. Sixty-one pets, including 45 and 16 cats, will be available for adoption.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12