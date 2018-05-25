Houston's Chris Paul out for Game 6 vs Warriors with injury - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Houston's Chris Paul out for Game 6 vs Warriors with injury

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, Ma... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, Ma...
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul sits on the floor after being hurt during the second half in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Houston, Thursday, May 24, 2... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul sits on the floor after being hurt during the second half in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Houston, Thursday, May 24, 2...

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston's Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because of a hamstring injury.

Paul was injured in the fourth quarter of Houston's win over the Warriors on Thursday night. The win gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Rockets say Paul's strained right hamstring will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston following Game 6.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly