Houston's Chris Paul out for Game 6 vs Warriors with injury

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston's Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because of a hamstring injury.

Paul was injured in the fourth quarter of Houston's win over the Warriors on Thursday night. The win gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Rockets say Paul's strained right hamstring will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston following Game 6.

