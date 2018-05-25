Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle). FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez takes off his batting helmet after grounding out with bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston...
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment on Friday to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster as he returns from the disabled list.
The 34-year-old Ramirez was hitting .254 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season while splitting his time between first base and designated hitter. Ramirez had been with the Red Sox since 2015 after signing a four-year, $88 million contract as a free agent.
During his four seasons with the Red Sox, Ramirez batted .260 with 78 homers and 255 RBIs. By designating Ramirez for assignment, the Red Sox clear the way for Pedroia to make his 2018 debut. The 34-year-old Pedroia has spent all season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery on his left knee in October.
Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, had been Boston's opening day second baseman every year from 2007-17. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and Most Valuable Player in 2008.
Both of Boston's big free-agent signings ahead of the 2015 season have been designated for assignment. Third baseman Pablo Sandoval was let go last July. Sandoval's deal was $94 million over four years.
The Red Sox begin a three-game home series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 9, 2018, file photo, actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. After more than a decade at So...
At Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM.More >>
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.More >>
Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment, activate Dustin Pedroia from disabled list.More >>
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). New York Yankees Neil Walker (14) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
Travel problems have delayed the New York Yankees from getting home from Texas.More >>
(N.J.) Police Department via AP). This image provided by the Linden (N.J.) Police Department shows Lenny Dykstra. Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver’s head when the driver declined to chan...
Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.More >>
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford (35) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Houston.
Gerrit Cole pitched the Houston Astros to another win on Tuesday night, striking out eight in six innings of a 11-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, allowing just two runs on a homer to brother-in-law Brandon...More >>
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
LEADING OFF: Price faces old friend Archer; Verlander vs Giants; Mariners down another second baseman.More >>
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tayron Guerrero, right, tags out Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy as he heads for first base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Dodg...
Los Angeles Dodgers struggling against NL's worst teams, searching for answers.More >>
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). A man walks past an oversized photo of Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano outside the stadium before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Seattle. Cano was suspended 80 g...
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto felt disappointment first when he learned of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension for violating baseball's drug agreement _ then he thought about the opportunities.More >>
(AP Photo/John Locher). In this March 15, 2018 photo, people watch coverage of the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambl...
The American Gaming Association calls the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a federal law barring gambling in most states "a victory for the millions of Americans who seek to bet on sports in a safe and...More >>
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, is congratulated by Eugenio Suarez after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Los Angeles.
LEADING OFF: Reds seek out of NL cellar; Manaea vs Red Sox for first time since no-hitter; injuries for Cano, Beltre and Wainwright.More >>
