WATCH LIVE: Family of man shot, killed on I-95 address public after release of body cam video

The family of Marcus Peters, the man shot and killed by Richmond police on I-95 while naked on May 14, will hold a news conference Friday afternoon directly following the public release of the body camera video from the incident by the Richmond Police Department.

Peters’s family watched the officer’s body camera video for the first time Wednesday and remains convinced that the shooting was excessive force.

Friday morning the Richmond Police Department released the video to the public and Chief Alfred Durham gave an update on the status of the investigation, along with a progress report from RPD’s Force Investigation Team (FIT).

On May 17, three days after the shooting, RPD identified the officer who shot and killed Peters as Michael Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi has been with Richmond police for 10 years and was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Police say Nyantakyi was alone at the time of the shooting and that other officers - including Virginia State Police troopers - arrived after the shots were fired.

Peters’s family is holding the news conference a day before a community meeting in Richmond.

A social media post about the event said the goal is to “demand justice and accountability” and will have organizations working on police accountability present. The meeting will take place Saturday, May 26 at Second Baptist (1400 Idlewood Ave.) from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Peters’ sister, Princess Blanding, said her feelings did not change after reviewing the video.

"Our stance did not change. Marcus did not deserve to be killed,” said Blanding. "Police have confirmed Marcus was clearly unarmed. He was in distress. He was in need of help. He was not in need of death."

“There are protocols, policies and procedures that well-trained departments follow when somebody exhibits signs of what appears to me to be excited delirium,” said Jonathan Halperin, attorney for the Peters’ family.

Halperin says Peters was having a mental episode and that the officer can be heard saying as such, in the video. It has not yet been released whether that episode was brought on by psychiatric problems or from drugs.

According to Blanding, there was nothing out of the ordinary that would lead her to believe that her brother would end up in this situation.

Peters taught Biology I and II at Essex High School and worked weekends at The Jefferson in Richmond. Blanding said he taught that day at school and was there until around 4 p.m.

She said she went to look for him at the end of the school day; Peters was supposed to file a report, but she couldn't find him.

Blanding said she eventually got a text message from Peters' girlfriend who he lives with and who she is extremely close to. The text said Peters stopped at home and was headed to a meeting at his second job, The Jefferson in Richmond. He worked security there part-time since becoming a biology teacher.

On May 15, a spokeswoman for The Jefferson Hotel said the company had “no comment” about the situation.

