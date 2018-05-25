Williamsburg named No. 2 cheap vacation spot

Only the Grand Canyon beat it out. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Greater Williamsburg has been named the No. 2 best cheap summer vacation spot by U.S. News and World Report.

Some special attractions this summer include a kids camp with ax throwing instruction.

The city has planned days camps and Fourth of July fireworks at Busch Gardens and Colonial Williamsburg. Fife and drum performances, musket and cannon fire demonstrations and the Food and Wine Festival are also part of the program.

Williamsburg came in below only the Grand Canyon as a cheap vacation destination.

