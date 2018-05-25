WATCH LIVE: Police to release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

The Richmond Police Department is releasing body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

WATCH LIVE: Click here to stream the press conference at 11:15 a.m. | WARNING: This is an uncensored video from the Richmond Police Department. It will not be suitable for all audiences.

Police shot and killed Peters on May 14 after a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of W. Franklin and N. Belvidere streets and fled the scene. He later lost control of the vehicle on the I-95 on-ramp at Chamberlayne Avenue and hit two cars.

Peters was naked when he was shot by Michael Nyantakyi, who has been with the police department for 10 years. He's been placed on administrative leave.

Peters' death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office, and police said he was unarmed.

Police showed family members the body cam footage earlier this week and said he "did not deserve to be killed."

Friends: Peters was 'one the most caring and selfless people you’d ever meet'

"Police have confirmed Marcus was clearly unarmed. He was in distress. He was in need of help. He was not in need of death," said Princess Blanding, Peters’ sister.

Police Chief Alfred Durham said the department was releasing the body cam footage because "I want to clear the air and set the record straight. There is so much misinformation out there right now. The facts are what should matter, here."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12