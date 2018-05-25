WATCH LIVE: Police to release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

The storm could make landfall along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.More >>
The storm could make landfall along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is releasing body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is releasing body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
Always check with individual stores to confirm their participation.More >>
Always check with individual stores to confirm their participation.More >>
Some special attractions this summer include a kids camp with ax throwing instruction.More >>
Some special attractions this summer include a kids camp with ax throwing instruction.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Two people have been injured.More >>
Two people have been injured.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Four people were injured, and the suspect is dead.More >>
Four people were injured, and the suspect is dead.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.More >>
A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.More >>