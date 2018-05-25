US durable goods orders fell 1.7 percent in April

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell in April amid weaker demand for aircraft. But a key category that tracks business investment rose after sliding in March - a sign of health for American industry.
The Commerce Department says U.S. orders for durable goods - manufactured items from washing machines to battleships that are meant to last at least three years - fell 1.7 percent from March. The figure was pushed down by a 29 percent plunge in orders for civilian aircraft.
But transportation orders are volatile and bounce around from month to month. Without them, durable goods orders rose 0.9 percent. Orders for computers, appliances and other electrical equipment and motor vehicles all rose.
Orders for civilian capital goods excluding aircraft, a number that tracks business investment, rose 1 percent in April after dropping 0.9 percent in March.
U.S. industry is healthy, helped by an expanding world economy and robust spending by American consumers. But the outlook may be cloudier. The dollar has been rising, which should drive up the price of U.S. products in foreign markets. Manufacturers also face uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's decision to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
The Federal Reserve reported last week that U.S. factory production rose in April after a flat reading in March. A broader measure of industrial production, which includes mining and utilities, rose 0.7 percent.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.More >>
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.More >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductMore >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002More >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002More >>
The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17More >>
The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17More >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaMore >>
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundMore >>
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundMore >>
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryMore >>
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryMore >>