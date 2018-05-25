Discounts, freebies for Memorial Day

Always check with individual stores to confirm their participation.More >>
Always check with individual stores to confirm their participation.More >>
Jennifer Ayers, 31, faces child abuse/neglect charges and reckless disregard for life stemming from an Oct. 30, 2017, incident at Precious People Child Care.More >>
Jennifer Ayers, 31, faces child abuse/neglect charges and reckless disregard for life stemming from an Oct. 30, 2017, incident at Precious People Child Care.More >>
One of the suspects fired his gun, hitting the back windshield of the fleeing vehicle as the victims drove off.More >>
One of the suspects fired his gun, hitting the back windshield of the fleeing vehicle as the victims drove off.More >>
Richmond police said a man was shot in the stomach and both legs before 2 a.m. behind the Towers on Franklin near the Jefferson Hotel.More >>
Richmond police said a man was shot in the stomach and both legs before 2 a.m. behind the Towers on Franklin near the Jefferson Hotel.More >>
A Mechanicsville family was forced to throw away everything in their home. The reason was a blocked county sewer line that sent human waste pouring inside.More >>
A Mechanicsville family was forced to throw away everything in their home. The reason was a blocked county sewer line that sent human waste pouring inside.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
Marvel titles "Thor: Ragnarok," the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" all arrive this month.More >>
Marvel titles "Thor: Ragnarok," the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" all arrive this month.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo.More >>
Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >>
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.More >>
A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.More >>