Discounts, freebies for Memorial Day

Several restaurants and stores are offering discounts and freebies for Memorial Day.

Here’s a look at some of the offers. Always check with individual stores to confirm their participation.

Zoe’s Kitchen – Buy two Fresh Take Tubs and get a third free. Veterans received 10 percent discount on all purchases.

Shoney’s – Whole strawberry pies are 20 percent off.

King’s Dominion – Free admission for military members and veterans.

Busch Gardens – Free single-day admission for active duty military.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden – Free admission for military members and first responders as well as discounts at the garden shop and cafe.

Domino’s – Large two-topping pizza for $5.99.

Golden Corral – Free breakfast to military members and veterans.

Hooters – Veterans and active military eat free.

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich for military personnel.

SweetFrog – Active and retired military personnel receive 20 percent off frozen yogurt.

Home Depot – Veterans receive 10 percent discount.

Lowe’s – Veterans and active duty military personnel receive 10 percent discount.

Outback Steakhouse – Veterans and active military personnel get 20 percent discount.

Walgreens – Veterans and active military personnel gets 20 percent off with Walgreens Balance Rewards card.

Sherwin-Williams – Active duty military and veterans receive 10 percent off paint and stain.

Sleep Number – Active duty military and veterans receive $100 off any sale price.

Dairy Queen – Mix and match two medium dipped cones or sundaes for $4 after 8 p.m.

Einstein Bros. Bagels – Buy one, get one free from Flavors Across America menu.

Food Lion – Military personnel receive 10 percent discount.

Red Lobster – Create your own Shrimp Trio for $15.99.

O’Charley’s – Military personnel receive buy one, get one free meal from Over the Top or Under $10 menus.

