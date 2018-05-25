Shots fired in attempted armed robbery

Three men attempted to rob two other men who were sitting in a car. (Source: NBC12)

Police are searching for three suspects in an attempted armed robbery late Thursday night.

Two men were sitting in a car on Spring Hill Avenue near Semmes and Cowardin when three other men approached the vehicle and brandished a firearm and demanded money.

One of the would-be victims got out of the car and ran away while the driver sped off.

One of the suspects fired his gun, hitting the back windshield of the fleeing vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

