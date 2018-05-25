Shooting in downtown Richmond leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man was shot near The Jefferson Hotel early Friday morning. (Source: NBC12)

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Richmond early Friday morning.

Richmond police said a man was shot in the stomach and both legs before 2 a.m. behind the Towers on Franklin near the Jefferson Hotel.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Police do not have anyone in custody and have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

