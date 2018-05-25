Thai police raid suspected e-waste recyclers near Bangkok - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thai police raid suspected e-waste recyclers near Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) - Police have raided several factories near Bangkok that allegedly were processing illegally imported electronic waste in a sign that China's crackdown on waste recycling is pushing such operations offshore.

Police and industry ministry officials said Friday that they were still investigating the case, which involves at least four factories in an industrial park in the outskirts of the capital.

The police said in a statement that the factory owners were ordered to get all the waste stored outside indoors within a week. No charges had been filed yet.

Police were questioning managers of a Taiwan company about the how the factories, which were authorized only to handle domestic recycling, obtained such large quantities of foreign e-waste. The suspicion was that they used a legal loophole allowing imports of second-hand appliances.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-25 08:03:12 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    More >>

  • Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM

    Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:12:56 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-25 08:03:09 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 9, 2018, file photo, actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. After more than a decade at So...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 9, 2018, file photo, actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. After more than a decade at So...
    At Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM.More >>
    At Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM.More >>

  • Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

    Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:02:32 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:29:32 GMT
    Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly