China says US commerce secretary due Saturday for talks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China says US commerce secretary due Saturday for talks

BEIJING (AP) - The Chinese government says U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will arrive in Beijing on Saturday for more talks on settling a sprawling dispute over technology policy and China's trade surplus with the United States.

An announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency said Friday the two sides will "continue negotiations on Chinese-U.S. economic and trade issues" but gave no details. It said the visit would last through Monday.

China promised last week to buy more American goods but the two sides have yet to report progress toward a final settlement of the dispute that prompted President Donald Trump to threaten to hike tariffs on up to $150 billion of Chinese goods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:34:10 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.More >>

  • Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

    Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:02:32 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:29:32 GMT
    Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM

    Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:12:56 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:23:41 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 9, 2018, file photo, actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. After more than a decade at So...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 9, 2018, file photo, actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. After more than a decade at So...
    At Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM.More >>
    At Sony no more, Bond 25 finds distribution from Universal, MGM.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly