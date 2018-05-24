'Porch pirate' takes package from home in Richmond

The thief was caught on a Ring security camera. (Source: Ring)

Richmond Police are investigating after a man is caught stealing a package from a porch.

The theft was caught on a Ring Spotlight Camera. You can see the thief brazenly walk up to the porch and pick up the package before taking off.

Ring reports one in five homeowners has been a victim of package theft in the last year.

