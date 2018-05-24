Oldest in majors, Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon turns 45

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - From across the diamond, Kansas City closer Kelvin Herrera marveled at the oldest player in the major leagues - Texas pitcher Bartolo Colon, who turned 45 Thursday.
"I used to have pictures of him in my bedroom," Herrera recalled of his countryman, from his teenage days in the Dominican Republic. "He was my idol."
Colon is pitching for his 11th big league club, having signed a minor league free-agent contract with Texas during spring training. He has made 10 appearances with the Rangers, including eight starts, and is 2-2 with a 3.51 ERA.
Colon's 242 career wins rank 55th all time. He's one win short of tying Juan Marichal for the most career victory for a pitcher from the Dominican Republic.
"He's 45 and he's pitching and he does it very well," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.
Colon's practice is to speak to the media only after his starts. He's scheduled to start Saturday night against the Royals.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 280 pounds, Colon was given the nickname "Big Sexy" by Mets teammate Noah Syndergaard.
"I know that he keeps himself in much greater shape that most everybody thinks," Banister said.
"There's a certain grace about him that you just don't expect, and humility that's just off the charts. I walk into the dugout after I've taken him out of the game, and every time he thanks me," he said.
Colon's first win for Texas was a 3-1 victory at Houston on April 15 in which he took a perfect game into the eighth inning before allowing a walk to Carlos Correa and a double to Josh Reddick.
Rangers teammate Mike Minor, 15 years younger, notes that Colon has mastered one pitch - the sinker.
"He keeps throwing it over and over," Minor said. "It's not as easy as it sounds."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundMore >>
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundMore >>
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryMore >>
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryMore >>
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia policeMore >>
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia policeMore >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jailsMore >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jailsMore >>
President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'More >>
President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'More >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>