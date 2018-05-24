The Latest: Trump administration defends Keystone pipeline - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Trump administration defends Keystone pipeline

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE - This Nov. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, in Steele City, Neb. Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Mon... (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE - This Nov. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, in Steele City, Neb. Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Mon...

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a legal challenge to the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the U.S. (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Attorneys for the Trump administration have asked a judge to let TransCanada Corporation move forward with the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline.

President Barack Obama rejected the 1,179-mile (1,800-kilometer) pipeline, saying it could exacerbate climate change.

President Donald Trump revived the project last year, citing its potential to create jobs and advance energy independence.

Environmentalists and Native American groups on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to halt the project.

Morris did not immediately rule.

Government attorneys assert the change by Trump reflected a policy shift that elevated energy security and economic development over climate change concerns.

Keystone XL would transport Canadian crude through Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska.

12:45 a.m.

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend its approval of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline.

The 1,179-mile (1,800-kilometer) line proposed by TransCanada Corporation was rejected in 2015 by former President Barack Obama, who said it could exacerbate climate change.

President Donald Trump revived the project last year, citing its potential to create jobs and advance energy independence.

Environmentalists and Native American groups want U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to overturn the approval, claiming it was arbitrary.

Government attorneys assert the change by Trump reflects a policy shift that elevated energy security and economic development over climate change concerns.

Keystone XL would transport Canadian crude through Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:22:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:28:39 GMT
    Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.More >>
    Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.More >>

  • Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:25:12 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>

  • Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

    Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:32:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:24:05 GMT
    Actress and comedian Tina Fey made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.More >>
    Actress and comedian Tina Fey made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly