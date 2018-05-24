Argentine tennis player cited for fixing 2 matches in 2015 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Argentine tennis player cited for fixing 2 matches in 2015

By The Associated Press

Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been found to have fixed two lower-tier matches in 2015.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the ruling Thursday. His punishment is still to be determined.

Until then, Kicker won't be allowed to enter any pro tennis event sanctioned by the sport's governing bodies. Kicker is ranked No. 85 in the world, with a career-high No. 78 ranking in 2017.

The 25-year-old player was cited for "contriving the outcome" two ATP Challenger matches - in Padova, Italy, and Barranquilla, Colombia.

He also was cited for failing to report a "corrupt approach" and not cooperating with the Tennis Integrity Unit's investigation. His case was heard March 20 in Miami.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:34:02 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>

  • Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:22:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:33:02 GMT
    Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.More >>
    Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.More >>

  • Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

    Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:32:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:24:05 GMT
    Actress and comedian Tina Fey made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.More >>
    Actress and comedian Tina Fey made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly