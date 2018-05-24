Redskins training camp begins July 26 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Redskins training camp begins July 26

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center will be open to the public starting on July 26, for open sessions of the Redskins training camp.

Training camp will run through Aug. 14, with 25 public on-field sessions available to fans.

Admission is free, and online registration begins in early June. Players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures after practice.

Schedule:

July 26 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
July 27 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
July 28 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
July 29 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
July 31 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Aug. 1 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Aug. 2 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Aug. 4 (Fan Appreciation Day) - 1:30 p.m. Practice
Aug. 5 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Aug. 6 - 9:45 a.m. Practice,  4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Aug. 7 - 1:35 p.m. Practice
Aug. 11 - 1:35 p.m. Practice

Aug. 12 (joint practice with New York Jets) - 1:35 p.m. Practice
Aug. 13 (joint practice with New York Jets) - 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough,  3:00 p.m. Practice
Aug. 14 (joint practice with New York Jets) - 1:35 p.m. Practice

For the latest training camp information, visit redskins.com/trainingcamp.

The Redskins signed Alex Smith as QB earlier this year. Smith joined the Redskins from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

