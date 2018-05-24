Redskins training camp begins July 26

The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center will be open to the public starting on July 26, for open sessions of the Redskins training camp.

Training camp will run through Aug. 14, with 25 public on-field sessions available to fans.

Admission is free, and online registration begins in early June. Players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures after practice.

Schedule:

July 26 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

July 27 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

July 28 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

July 29 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

July 31 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Aug. 1 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Aug. 2 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Aug. 4 (Fan Appreciation Day) - 1:30 p.m. Practice

Aug. 5 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Aug. 6 - 9:45 a.m. Practice, 4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Aug. 7 - 1:35 p.m. Practice

Aug. 11 - 1:35 p.m. Practice

Aug. 12 (joint practice with New York Jets) - 1:35 p.m. Practice

Aug. 13 (joint practice with New York Jets) - 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough, 3:00 p.m. Practice

Aug. 14 (joint practice with New York Jets) - 1:35 p.m. Practice

For the latest training camp information, visit redskins.com/trainingcamp.

The Redskins signed Alex Smith as QB earlier this year. Smith joined the Redskins from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

