Bears on the Outer Banks beaches? 'Please do not approach'

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Police and fire officials in the Outer Banks are warning residents and people on vacation about bears. (Source: Duck Police Department) Police and fire officials in the Outer Banks are warning residents and people on vacation about bears. (Source: Duck Police Department)
"So ... there have been bear sightings" isn't a message you expect to hear if you're vacationing in the Outer Banks, but that's exactly what the Town of Duck Police Department posted on Twitter on Thursday. 

If you happen to see a bear catching some rays on the beach, the police department says "your job is notification upon sightings." 

The department also urges residents and vacationers to "take a moment to inform yourself with proper actions around all wildlife."

The Duck Fire Department also has a warning: "If you see the bear, please do not approach. You can report sightings to Dare County Dispatch at 252-473-3444."

