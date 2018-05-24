Bears on the Outer Banks beaches? 'Please do not approach'

Richmond Public Schools just released the results of its state-mandated water testing for lead. There are multiple sinks and water fountains with lead levels high enough to require action.More >>
The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center will be open to the public starting on July 26, for open sessions of the Redskins training camp.More >>
If you happen to see a bear catching some rays on the beach, the Duck Police Department says "your job is notification upon sightings."More >>
Debris could be sent from 20 to 50 feet away, so the area around the home has been closed.More >>
A Portsmouth man is in jail after police say he created images of him molesting a two-year-old boy and added a watermarked 'copyright' symbol to the images.More >>
A black customer took offense to “Walking Dead” toys on the desk of a white employee.More >>
The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.More >>
A South Carolina mother is reaching people all over the world with a social media post she wrote about the mother of the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.More >>
Police said the girl's adoptive father, Matt Barker, unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
After people consume oxycodone, some of it ends up in the toilet and goes into wastewater.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.More >>
A 15-year old Huntsville boy is in the hospital with a severe head injury following an incident at Jemison High School involving a security guard.More >>
