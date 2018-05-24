Police: Babysitter makes child pornography, adds watermarked 'copyright'

A Portsmouth man is in jail after police say he created images of him molesting a two-year-old boy and added a watermarked 'copyright' symbol to the images, according to WAVY.

Police say they searched the home of 22-year-old Deshawn Webster and found several images and video of child pornography. Prior to the search, police learned that he was babysitting two boys.

They found 17 images of child pornography on a thumb drive, and investigators say Webster told them the images were made in November of 2016 with "a watermarked symbol that Webster used to identify them as his own."

Webster is being held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

