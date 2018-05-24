Police: Babysitter makes child pornography, adds watermarked 'copyright'

If you happen to see a bear catching some rays on the beach, the Duck Police Department says "your job is notification upon sightings."More >>
If you happen to see a bear catching some rays on the beach, the Duck Police Department says "your job is notification upon sightings."More >>
Debris could be sent from 20 to 50 feet away, so the area around the home has been closed.More >>
Debris could be sent from 20 to 50 feet away, so the area around the home has been closed.More >>
A Portsmouth man is in jail after police say he created images of him molesting a two-year-old boy and added a watermarked 'copyright' symbol to the images.More >>
A Portsmouth man is in jail after police say he created images of him molesting a two-year-old boy and added a watermarked 'copyright' symbol to the images.More >>
It’s time to get your summer plans in place, because the annual Richmond Jazz Festival is going to be a must on your list!More >>
It’s time to get your summer plans in place, because the annual Richmond Jazz Festival is going to be a must on your list!More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A black customer took offense to “Walking Dead” toys on the desk of a white employee.More >>
A black customer took offense to “Walking Dead” toys on the desk of a white employee.More >>
Police said the girl's adoptive father, Matt Barker, unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Police said the girl's adoptive father, Matt Barker, unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.More >>
The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.More >>
A South Carolina mother is reaching people all over the world with a social media post she wrote about the mother of the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.More >>
A South Carolina mother is reaching people all over the world with a social media post she wrote about the mother of the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.More >>
After people consume oxycodone, some of it ends up in the toilet and goes into wastewater.More >>
After people consume oxycodone, some of it ends up in the toilet and goes into wastewater.More >>
As many as eight women are accusing actor Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior or harassment, a CNN report reveals.More >>
As many as eight women are accusing actor Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior or harassment, a CNN report reveals.More >>