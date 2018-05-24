RPS to replace multiple water fountains/sinks with elevated levels of lead

Richmond Public Schools just released the results of its state-mandated water testing for lead. There are multiple sinks and water fountains with lead levels high enough to require action.

This comes after a newly-passed state law requiring schools built before 1986 to test water for lead.

NBC12’s On Your Side investigators have been tracking the progress of districts across RVA removing dozens of fountains and sinks because of lead.

RPS’s results have now been publicly posted, even though testing is still ongoing.

The Environmental Protection Agency prohibits lead levels in schools to be over 20 parts per billion.

So far, experts tested water at 21 RPS schools. They found 13 buildings had issues - four water fountains and 47 sinks with lead levels higher than 15 parts per billion. RPS chooses to use an even more rigorous standard than what the EPA requires.

Administrators say any water fountains and sinks with elevated levels will be replaced before the beginning of next school year.

RPS's testing is set to be finished by the end of July.

