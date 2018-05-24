Missing Chesterfield man last seen walking away from home

Douglas E. Burwell Jr. was last seen Sunday. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old man last seen around midnight Sunday, May 20.

Police say Douglas E. Burwell Jr. was last seen by his girlfriend on Gatesgreen Drive.

"She reported that Burwell had asked her to go on a walk, but he left the residence first; when she attempted to follow him, he told her to return to the house. She then returned to the residence," Chesterfield Police said in a news release.

She called police when Burwell did not return home that evening.

Burwell is a black man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 245. He has brown eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a red-and-black hat, a red, short-sleeved shirt with a Polo logo, blue shorts with red-and-white stripes on the side and red-and-black Adidas sneakers.

He has a tattoo of the phrase "Live By Faith" on his right arm and a tattoo of a name on his left arm.

SHARE TO HELP FIND HIM:

Anyone with information about Burwell is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12