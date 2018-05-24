Chesterfield man last seen walking from home found safe

Douglas E. Burwell Jr. was last seen Sunday. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The Chesterfield Police Department says a man missing for more than two weeks has returned home.

Douglas E. Burwell Jr., 42, was reported missing by his girlfriend on May 20 after he was last seen walking from his Chesterfield home.

