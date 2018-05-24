Artist lineup announced for 2018 Richmond Jazz Festival

From jazz giants to R&B and pop legends to funk royalty to retro-futuristic virtuosas, this year’s Grammy-laden lineup is one for the books. (Source: Richmond Jazz Festival)

It’s time to get your summer plans in place, because the annual Richmond Jazz Festival is going to be a must on your list!

On Thursday, the 2018 lineup was announced, and no matter what type of music you listen to, you’re guaranteed to recognize a lot of the names:

*All acts subject to change

Don’t miss your chance to see these world-famous acts in person Aug. 11 through 12 – get your tickets NOW!

Full schedule and ticket prices:

Thursday, Aug. 9: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Jazz Café at VMFA Admission is free

Friday, Aug. 10: “Homegrown at the Hipp” at the Hippodrome Theater Tickets are $30, not including fees

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 12: Jazz Festival at Maymont Single-day passesare $78.50, not including fees. Weekend passes are $147, not including fees Tickets available for purchase through Aug. 1



*Tickets can also be purchased at the gates but are subject to a rate increase.

This is the festival’s ninth year at the Historic Maymont Estate, presented by Altria, a Fortune 200 company that has built some of the best-known brands in the world.

To keep up-to-date with everything Jazz Fest, download the app today. You’ll get updates on the lineup and access to all the latest news and information.

Besides the music, the festival also features complimentary wine tastings by Columbia Crest, artist meet-and-greets, chef exhibitions and dozens of food and merchandise vendors. Plus, you'll be able to enjoy the 100-acre Victorian estate filled with exotic gardens and beautiful rolling hills.

There’s truly nothing like the Richmond Jazz Festival!

A post shared by Richmond Jazz Festival (@richmondjazzfestival) on May 11, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

In addition to presenting sponsor, Altria, the festival is partnering with stage sponsors, Virginia is for Lovers and Dominion Energy. Other corporate sponsors include WestRock, Richmond Region Tourism, BMW of Midlothian, Virginia Lottery and Maymont. Media partners include NBC12 and Summit Media.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Maymont Foundation and the Blue Stone Education Foundation.

In addition to general admission tickets, the festival offers premium experiences. For more information on VIP packages, email Johnson Marketing or call 804-625-3454.

