Serena could face Sharapova in 4th round at French Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Serena could face Sharapova in 4th round at French Open

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams makes a return against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Serena Williams will be competing in the French Open t... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams makes a return against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Serena Williams will be competing in the French Open t...

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) - Serena Williams could face Maria Sharapova in the fourth round of the French Open on her return to Grand Slam tennis from maternity leave.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will open her campaign at the clay-court Grand Slam against 70th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Without a seeding, Williams was drawn on Thursday in the same quarter as Sharapova, who was seeded 28th.

Williams, a three-time French Open champion, is playing in her first major since giving birth to her daughter in September. Ranked No. 453, Williams entered Roland Garros under the WTA's protected ranking rule but has not been granted a seed by organizers.

Top-ranked Simona Halep will open against Alison Riske, and defending champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine.

The tournament starts on Sunday.

In the men's draw, 10-time champion and overwhelming favorite Rafael Nadal will open against Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Nadal is arriving in Paris on the back of another impressive clay-court season. He is 19-1 on his favorite surface, having lost just one match in the Madrid Open quarterfinals this month against Dominic Thiem.

"Having enjoyed the success I had over the last couple of weeks helps to be here with a bit more confidence," Nadal said at the draw.

The seventh-seeded Thiem, who ended Nadal's winning streaks on clay of 21 consecutive wins and 50 consecutive sets won in Madrid, will face a qualifier in the first round. He is in second-seeded Alexander Zverev's quarter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Historic theater cancels events due to roof damage

    Historic theater cancels events due to roof damage

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:12:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-05-24 18:33:11 GMT
    Century-old Vermont theater cancels upcoming events over roof damage.More >>
    Century-old Vermont theater cancels upcoming events over roof damage.More >>

  • Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-05-24 18:33:10 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
    Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>

  • Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

    Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:32:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-05-24 18:33:09 GMT
    Actress and comedian Tina Fey made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.More >>
    Actress and comedian Tina Fey made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly