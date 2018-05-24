Czech court: Attacker on Petra Kvitova taken into custody - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Czech court: Attacker on Petra Kvitova taken into custody

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 12, 2018 file photo, Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns a ball to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during the Madrid Open tennis tournament final in Madrid, Spain. Kvitova won the final 7... (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 12, 2018 file photo, Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns a ball to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during the Madrid Open tennis tournament final in Madrid, Spain. Kvitova won the final 7...

PRAGUE (AP) - A Czech Republic court has ruled a suspect in a knife attack on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova be taken into custody.

Zuzana Buresova, a spokesperson for the county court in the city of Prostejov, says the court issued the ruling on Thursday. Buresova declined to give any further details.

Police have not commented yet, and declined to confirm the man's arrest, citing an ongoing investigation.

After the attack in her home in Prostejov in December 2016, Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand.

It took her more than five months to recover.

In a message to local media from Paris, where she is getting ready for the French Open, Kvitova called it "good news."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Historic theater cancels events due to roof damage

    Historic theater cancels events due to roof damage

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:12:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:03:26 GMT
    Century-old Vermont theater cancels upcoming events over roof damage.More >>
    Century-old Vermont theater cancels upcoming events over roof damage.More >>

  • Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

    Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:32:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:03:24 GMT
    Actress and comedian Tina Fey made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.More >>
    Actress and comedian Tina Fey made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.More >>

  • Michelle Obama unveils cover for upcoming memoir

    Michelle Obama unveils cover for upcoming memoir

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:12:59 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:03:22 GMT
    (Crown Publishing Group via AP). This cover image released by Crown Publishing Group shows "Becoming," by Michelle Obama, which comes out Nov. 13.(Crown Publishing Group via AP). This cover image released by Crown Publishing Group shows "Becoming," by Michelle Obama, which comes out Nov. 13.
    Michelle Obama has a picture to share: On Thursday, the former first lady unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir "Becoming.".More >>
    Michelle Obama has a picture to share: On Thursday, the former first lady unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir "Becoming.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly