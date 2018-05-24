Henrico schools assessing strategic plan through 2025

Every so often, schools are mandated to assess how they are operating and refine what needs improvement, and that time is now for Henrico County Schools.

Committees compromised of parents, students, staff and even community members created a 56-page draft plan to be implemented for the 2018 through 2025 school years.

The proposal includes four core beliefs. All of the district's goals will fall under safety and wellness, academic growth, relationships and a huge focus will be equity and opportunity.

"The one that we're proposing will last eight years, and we're on the tail end of one that's been in place since 2015," communications director Andy Jenks said. "Making sure we take into account what a decision means not just for students who speak English but students who speak one of the 85 other languages that our students and families speak in this school division. Being aware of cultural and religious norms that exist not only for students in the U.S.but for students who come to us from other nations. Making sure we embrace diversity and opportunities are available for everyone. I don't think it's fair to say we disregarded it in the past, but moving forward it's a key component of the plan."

The district is also going to focus on improvements to safety, inclusiveness and work towards full accreditation. Right now, 54 of the 67 elementary, middle and high schools are fully accredited.

The district wants the public's opinion on how they can improve.

There is a public meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the New Bridge Learning Center. Opinions can also be submitted online.

The school's draft plan is available on its website.

Once the public comment period finishes, the final plan will be approved by the school board sometime in June.

