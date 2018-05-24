Williams sisters to team up in doubles at French Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Williams sisters to team up in doubles at French Open

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams makes a return against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Serena Williams will be competing in the French Open t...

PARIS (AP) - French Open organizers say two-time champions Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the doubles tournament at Roland Garros.

The American sisters have been handed a wild-card entry into the tournament they won together in 1999 and in 2010. They have not played doubles together at a major since they won Wimbledon two years ago.

Both sisters are also expected to compete in singles. The clay-court Grand Slam tournament starts on Sunday.

The French Open will mark Serena Williams' first major tournament in more than a year. A three-time French Open champion in singles, she hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since winning the Australian Open in January 2017, while pregnant.

