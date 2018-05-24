Chesterfield schools superintendent takes top state job

Chesterfield County Public Schools superintendent James Lane was appointed state superintendent of public instruction by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday.

Lane had served Chesterfield for two years. He begins the new position June 1.

In Lane’s absence, Chesterfield has named Donald "Rusty" Fairheart interim superintendent.

Fairheart currently serves as chief of staff for CCPS, and is the former superintendent for Middlesex County. He will be formally announced as interim superintendent during a special school board meeting May 29.

Fairheart has been with Chesterfield since 2016. He served as Middlesex superintendent from 2007 to 2011.

