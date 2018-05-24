Chesterfield schools superintendent takes top state job

James Lane had served Chesterfield for two years. He begins the new position June 1.More >>
The Chesterfield County Police Department says it is aware of a video circulating on social media that shows "part of an incident" during a traffic stop on Hollow Wood Court on Tuesday.
Pictures of the crash show an SUV or minivan impacted the bus from the rear.
The cubs - one male and two female - were born April 2 to Xonga, a first-time mother. The zoo said all four lions are in good health.
Chesterfield Police are investigating a reported abduction after the alleged victim and one of the alleged suspects walked into a police station Monday night.
