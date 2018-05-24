First tropical storm of the season is close to forming. Where will it go?

It's very far south in the Caribbean Sea, but a potential tropical storm is brewing.

If it forms, it would be Tropical Storm Alberto. As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center says there's an 80 percent chance of development in the next five days.

You can always find an updated version of this graphic is here: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/two.php?basin=atlc&fdays=5

So, where will this storm go? They are watching closely along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas, but there's still a lot of uncertainty.

For the past couple of days, the European Model has it making landfall somewhere near New Orleans on Sunday. The model image below is just one possible solution, but what's becoming more clear is the storm will take a while to get organized and move north.

And although a few days ago we thought the storm would bring us an enhanced rain chance this weekend, and maybe even some tropical downpours, that's looking like less of a concern right now.

In fact, the most recent two runs of the European Model are suppressing the moisture to our south for Memorial Day, not bringing the remnants of any tropical system.

We dropped the rain chance a few percentage points Monday and have a glimmer of hope for a dry holiday, but the rain chance is still about 50 percent.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12